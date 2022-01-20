‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ launches in April 2022

Lucasfilm Games has announced that the long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on April 5.

Alongside the release date, the publisher also revealed a brand new gameplay overview featuring the characters, levels, and more from the upcoming LEGO title.

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players will be able to play through the stories of all nine Star Wars films, including The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

The gameplay overview showed off the game’s many combat mechanics for both melee and ranged fighting, as well as the combo chains that deal significant amounts of damage to enemies and counter manoeuvers designed to defeat foes tailored to specific characters.

You can check out the gameplay overview below:

The Skywalker Saga will also feature new blaster and lightsaber mechanics, along with new Force abilities that let the player influence other characters and creatures, float objects to complete puzzles, and more. There’s also an upgrade system for the several character classes, with each upgrade boosting the player’s abilities.

The game will also feature a galaxy holoprojector map which will allow players to travel to different planets, such as Tattooine, Naboo, Crait, Mustafar, and more. Space travel lets players engage in missions and dog fights before ascending to their chosen planet. Alongside the main campaign, players can also decide to take a break and explore the planets before moving on.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was set to release during Spring 2021 but was delayed. At the time, TT Games said, “All of us at TT Games is working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we’re going to need more time to do it.”

