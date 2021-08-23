‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ set to appear at Gamescom 2021

It looks like the long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally make an appearance during this week’s Gamescom.

Geoff Keighley recently revealed in a new Twitter post that the heavily delayed LEGO Star Wars title will finally show up during Gamescom Opening Night Live, almost one year after first gameplay was revealed.

Keighley, who will be hosting the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase on August 25, said: “Wednesday! Don’t miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.”

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced at E3 2019 and was originally set to launch in late 2020, until it was then scheduled for a Spring 2021 release. The game was then delayed again but was not given a new release date or window.

Wednesday! Don't miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (@LSWGame)@gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST. Tune in at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/NLxX6vaFvb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

At the time, the developer published a statement thanking fans for their “continued patience”, saying: “All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever Lego game – but we’re going to need more time to do it.”

The Skywalker Saga is an open-world game and allows players to experience all nine Skywalker Star Wars movies including The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

The game will be one of the first Star Wars titles to be released under the rebranded LucasFilm Games label.

In other news, EA has promised new Star Wars game announcements will come in 2022 after sharing that it wouldn’t be showing any titles during EA Play Live last month.