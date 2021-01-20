‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ PC updates reduced as dev focuses on ‘Horizon Forbidden West’

Guerrilla Games has announced that it will slow down the rate of updates for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC to focus on the development of Horizon Forbidden West.

The developer shared the news on its website yesterday (January 19), alongside the release of Patch 1.10. “As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC,” said the studio.

Horizon Forbidden West is the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. The upcoming title will continue the journey of protagonist Aloy, who seeks to put an end to a mysterious plague that kills all it infects.

Advertisement

Patch 1.10 will be the final major update for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC. The patch include multiple crash fixes and. a performance improvement that saves users up to 250MB of VRAM on AMD GPUs. The update also includes graphical improvements that fix the game’s low resolution in windowed mode, incorrectly scaled menus and loading screens, as well as a number of UI fixes.

However, Guerrilla Games also reassured fans that, despite their renewed focus on Horizon Forbidden West, it will still “continue to monitor our community spaces as always”. Check out the complete patch notes here.

Horizon Forbidden West is currently targeted to be released on both PS4 and PS5 in 2021, although firm launch date has not been announced. The sequel was first announced in June 2020 during Sony’s Future Of Gaming event.