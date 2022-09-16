‘Let’s Build A Zoo’ is coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation

“DNA splicing” tycoon game Let’s Build A Zoo is coming to consoles later this month.

Published by No More Robots and developed by Springloaded, Let’s Build A Zoo is currently only available on PC via Steam and Epic but on September 29, the title will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox via Game Pass.

“It’s the worst kept secret ever: Let’s Build A Zoo is coming to Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 on September 29,” tweeted No More Robots’ Mike Rose. “Imagine the original Bullfrog team made Theme Zoo… then inject over 500,000 animals to breed and bond with

“If you’re wondering how the heck there are 500,000 animals in this game: You can splice any animal with any other animal, to create new animals,” he continued before showing an image of a duck/crocodile hybrid AKA the crocoduck.

The Dinosaur Island DLC (which was released earlier this year) will also be available on all platforms from September 29, adding “a new 20 hour campaign to the game”. It will also be built in to all physical copies of the game.

The Dinosaur Island DLC will also launch on September 29 on all platforms, adding an entire new 20+ hour campaign to the game! If you buy the physical edition of the game (via your favorite retailer on September 30!), it comes with the Dinosaur Island DLC built in 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QH36QjpTi8 — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) September 15, 2022

Last month, No More Robots’ company director Mike Rose confirmed that the studio has “half a dozen” games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next twelve months before teasing Let’s Build A Zoo’s release on the platform.

Speaking to NME last year about the benefits of services like Game Pass, Rose said: “There’s so much data out there to show that being on Game Pass now makes your game sell better everywhere.”

“Technology moves on. You’ve got to move with it. You can’t whine when it does,” he added.

Talking to NME in a recent Boss Level feature, Rose said that with No More Robots, he wants to give people “weird stuff that they’ve never played before. What’s the point of publishing games that anyone can publish?”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Let’s Build a Zoo is a funny and intelligent take on the zoo sim that’ll have you micromanaging everything in your sight, but somehow never overwhelms. It’s cute, the music is great, and the morality system adds in replayability that can sometimes be lacking in this genre.”