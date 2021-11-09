‘Lies Of P’ gameplay trailer makes Pinocchio the star of a bloody souls-like

Lies Of P has premiered a new gameplay teaser, revealing a first glimpse at how Pinocchio has been transported into a grim Dark Souls style game.

As spotted by Kotaku, the Lies Of P gameplay reveal was posted yesterday (November 8) and showcases some of what will happen as players “guide Pinocchio on his unrelenting journey to become human”.

The teaser reveals some weighty third-person combat that will look familiar to any Dark Souls players. It also reveals more of the gore-soaked setting, with monstrous automaton enemies roaming dimly lit streets that are covered in rubble, bodies and blood.

In terms of gameplay, a lot of the teaser focused on using Pinocchio’s mechanical arm and its gadgets. This includes a grappling hook that can pull enemies closer, and a flamethrower. This may sound familiar to Sekiro fans, as protagonist Wolf is equipped with a prosthetic hand that includes similar gadgets.

Over on the Steam page, Lies Of P says that players will control Pinocchio to look for Mr. Geppetto. This takes Pinocchio through the city of Krat, which has been “overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust”.

“The city of Krat was inspired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe (late 19th century to the early 20th century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity.”

As a “reimagined” version of the tale of Pinocchio, there will be procedural “lying” quests that affect the story, and parts of Pinocchio’s body can be replaced to gain new skills.

Developed by Round8 Studio, Lies Of P is aiming to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC around 2023.

