Pinocchio soulslike ‘Lies Of P’ will launch this August

Neowiz has announced that Lies Of P, a soulslike action game inspired by Pinocchio, will launch this summer.

Though a specific date is yet to be announced, developer Neowiz has now confirmed that Lies Of P will launch in August 2023, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Launch details for Lies Of P were announced alongside a new trailer for the game, which shows a destroyed animatronic being reformed by a tentacled monster. You can check it out below:

Since revealing a gameplay trailer for the game back in 2021, Neowiz has shared more about what Lies Of P will involve.

“Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a dark Belle Époque world. Guide Pinocchio on his unrelenting journey to become human,” reads the game’s Steam page.

“Play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid, and fight through everything in your path to find this mystery person,” continues the Steam page. “But don’t expect any help along the way and don’t make the mistake of trusting anyone.”

The game is set in the “fallen city of Krat,” which is inspired by Europe’s Belle Époque era. Back in 2021, Lies Of P‘s lead producer Ji-won Choi said that the game’s resemblance to FromSoft‘s Bloodborne “wasn’t intentional.”

“Though we’re greatly honoured that many players felt the ‘Bloodborne vibe’ through our trailer release, it definitely wasn’t intentional,” said Choi. “Still, Bloodborne and other soulslike titles are certainly inspirational, and almost everyone in our team is a hardcore soulslike fan.”

However, Choi added that a number of the game’s mechanics, including a harsh penalty for dying and its difficulty, do resemble FromSoft’s Souls series.

