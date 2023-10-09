‘Lies Of P’ teases DLC from another iconic story

Lies Of P might be working on downloadable content (DLC) that features another famous fictional character, per the hint at the end of the game’s story.

Spoilers for Lies Of P will follow.

Though there are multiple endings for the game depending on the number of lies that the player told over the course of the story, there is only one post-credits scene.

In it, the pharmacist Giango is revealed to be Philippus Paracelsus, a former member of the Alchemists who was tasked with the observation of Krat’s experiments.

He reports to an unseen character that their next target is Dorothy as “another key” to eternal life. Then, a little girl dressed in red with red shoes overlooks the city of Krat, clicking her heels three times.

Optimistically, this scene suggested that developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio hoped to continue building the world of Lies Of P in a sequel or DLC chapter.

Though neither of them have announced anything at this time, it appeared that there actually is extra content in the works thanks to a job posting for a quest planner.

IGN confirmed that the posting is to help the two develop the remainder of a Lies Of P DLC. While no specifics have been shared, it is possible that the DLC will pick up the cliff-hanger of the post-credits scene.

Ahead of its launch, director Ji-Won Choi acknowledged Lies Of P’s “APAB” (“all puppets are bastards”) sign in an earlier version of the game.

“We took it out eventually because we wanted everyone to enjoy the game exactly how we intended it to be enjoyed, and not judged based on any trends,” he explained.

Lies Of P is out now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

