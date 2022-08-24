‘Lies Of P’ trailer confirms Xbox Game Pass release in 2023

Upcoming Pinocchio soulslike Lies Of P appeared at Gamescom recently alongside a 2023 release window and news that it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

A new four-minute trailer filled with cinematics and in-game footage snippets was shown off at Gamescom Opening Night Live yesterday (August 23), which also confirmed that the game is set for some time in 2023.

Lies Of P will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Check out the game’s new trailer below.

When Lies Of P was first noticed, many compared its footage and visuals to Bloodborne, and whilst the studio behind the game is flattered, it made it clear this wasn’t an intentional choice.

Lead producer Ji-won Choi said: “Though we’re greatly honoured that many players felt the ‘Bloodborne vibe’ through our trailer release, it definitely wasn’t intentional. Still, Bloodborne and other soulslike titles are certainly inspirational, and almost everyone in our team is a hardcore soulslike fan.”

In Lies Of P protagonist Pinocchi must navigate the city of Krat with his mechanical arm and the gadgets therein. There’s a cannon, flamethrower and grappling hook on offer. Over on the Steam page, Lies Of P says that players will control Pinocchio to look for Mr. Geppetto, whilst the city will be “overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust.”

