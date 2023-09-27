‘Lies Of P’ update makes bosses easier

The latest Lies Of P patch addressed the health points of a number of bosses in the Soulslike game, seemingly ensuring that their battles will be an easier task to surmount now.

READ MORE: 31 horror games to get you ready for Halloween

Version 1.2.0.0 of the game rolled out today (September 27) and per the notes posted to Steam, the bosses Fallen Archbishop Andreus, King Of Puppets and Simon Manus, Arm of God have seen decreases to their health points.

Furthermore, the damage dealt by Simon Manus, Awakened God has been lessened and the player now has a greater chance of breaking the stance of the boss in this new version of Lies Of P.

Advertisement

Specters, the AI assist characters that can be conjured to fight alongside the player, have also been boosted with higher health points and damage outputs. Every time a Specter is summoned, a Star Fragment is consumed from the player’s inventory.

The merchant Giango is a source of Star Fragments as long as the player has beaten the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood and has enough Gold Coin Fruit to trade for the important item.

Last year, Neowiz Games shed a little light on why the team settled for a retelling of the story of Pinocchio in Lies Of P. Like the original character, this robotic Pinocchio is able to lie, which plays into narrative moments in the game.

“When you think about Pinocchio, people will think about Disney, but Disney made Pinocchio a little childish, but actually if you look at the original Pinocchio story, it’s pretty dark and for adults,” explained director Choi Ji-Won.

“And also Pinocchio has very diverse backgrounds. Pinocchio starts at the house of Geppetto, and then he goes to the ocean, and he goes inside of the whale,” he continued. “So that’s how we found Pinocchio very attractive for our game.”

Advertisement

Lies Of P is out now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

In other gaming news, Aspyr, Saber Interactive and five anonymised defendants must respond to a player’s lawsuit against them over the cancelled Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 expansion on Nintendo Switch.