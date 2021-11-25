‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ is finally coming to the Switch very soon

After a delay, Life Is Strange: True Colors is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 7, Square Enix has announced.

The Nintendo Switch version was originally scheduled to be released in September alongside the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC versions of the game. Now, it will arrive digitally on December 7 via the Nintendo eShop with a physical release planned for February 25 2022. That’s the same month as the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection is due for release.

Life Is Strange: True Colors tells the story of Alex Chen, a young woman who moves to a small town called Haven Springs. While there, she investigates the death of her brother which she thinks is not accidental. Conveniently for Chen, she has a power called Empathy which means she can see people’s emotions as differently coloured glowing auras. She can even absorb and manipulate them if she wants to.

In NME‘s review of Life Is Strange: True Colors, we described it as “an experience so sincere, so heartfelt, it’ll be a tale you won’t forget.” Its use of “empathy in gameplay form” was “simply fantastic.”

Not long after its release, Square Enix announced a fundraising partnership between the game and LGTBQ+ human rights organisation, OutRight Action International.

However, in less positive news, the game suffered from some accessibility issues. That’s because some songs lacked subtitles due to copyright problems.

In other gaming news, the Steam autumn sale has begun and offers up to 80 per cent off popular titles. There’s also good news for Dark Souls, which won the Ultimate Game of All Time at the Golden Joystick Awards this week.