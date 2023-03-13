‘Lightyear Frontier’ developer delays Early Access launch

The Early Access launch of Lightyear Frontier has been delayed, with developer Frame Break yet to announce a new release date.

Last month, Frame Break reiterated plans to launch Lightyear Frontier via Early Access in spring 2023.

Today (March 13), however, the studio has released a statement claiming that will no longer be the case.

“We know this is never fun to hear, and we fully understand any disappointment caused by this decision,” said the studio on Twitter. “Video game development is tricky and while we can’t commit to a launch window right now, we’ll communicate a new one as soon as we can.”

A statement on the release date of Lightyear Frontier: pic.twitter.com/08K1AdVAnl — Lightyear Frontier (@ltyear_frontier) March 13, 2023

“With Lightyear Frontier, we want to make sure that you feel powerful and engaged in the mech while starting your own homestead, constructing a variety of structures, farming exotic alien crops, and exploring on a vibrant and unfamiliar world,” continued Frame Break, adding that it wanted the game to be “fun, but also well-balanced”.

The studio said that it remains “committed to building a thoughtfully designed experience” and working with the community to continue developing the game.

“Lightyear Frontier is a special project to us, and more than anything else, we want to express how special it is by making an amazing game for you all,” Frame Break added.

In February, Frame Break revealed that it has added interplanetary friendships, a travelling merchant and an “extensive catalogue” of new items since Lightyear Frontier was announced last year.

NME previewed Lightyear Frontier in 2022, and described it as a “creative spin on some of the gaming world’s favourite trends right now”.

