‘Lightyear Frontier’ teases sci-fi ‘Stardew Valley’ with interstellar friendships

Lightyear Frontier developer Frame Break has shared a look at what’s been added to the sci-fi farming game since it was first revealed.

READ MORE: The best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today

Last summer, Swedish game developer Frame Break announced Lightyear Frontier: a farming simulator where players must use mechs to build a new life on an alien planet.

Today (February 6), Frame Break has outlined everything that has been added to Lightyear Frontier since its initial reveal. One of the biggest features includes the addition of radio towers, which will let players communicate with NPCs who have settled on other planets in the system.

Advertisement

These characters will offer tasks to complete and in return, Frame Break says they will be willing to share their knowledge with the player.

Additionally, travelling merchant Lola will now physically greet players whenever she visits their planet, and will offer news on the solar system’s goings-on.

Elsewhere, an “extensive catalogue” of cosmetic items has been implemented, with Frame Break showing things like scarecrows and light fixtures that have been made for the game.

Looking ahead, Lightyear Frontier is still planned to launch in Early Access this spring. For anyone that missed Frame Break’s last in-depth look at Lightyear Frontier, the game’s Steam page describes it as a “peaceful open-world farming adventure on a planet at the far edge of the galaxy.”

“Live the quiet life as you take in the sights and sounds of your new home,” the page reads. “Enjoy a low-stress, combat-free experience without the need to manage things like thirst and hunger. Just focus on farming, exploration, and discovery!”

Advertisement

Our hands-off preview for Lightyear Frontier said it looked very promising, thanks to the game’s fusion of multiple genres.

In other gaming news, Bethesda has confirmed that Redfall will launch with Denuvo.