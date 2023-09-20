‘Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’ reveals Danny Trejo as a Hawaiian mob boss

Danny Trejo will play a mob boss in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – one of a number of reveals from ten minutes of footage released by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

The new trailer also sets the scene for the story of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Ichiban Kasuga is looking for his mother Akane in Hawai’i, but it transpires that there are plenty of others who want to learn her whereabouts. Check out the trailer below:

These include Dwight, played by Danny Trejo. Dwight is the head of the Barracudas, a local mafia that have fingers in pies across the islands.

Daniel Dae Kim, known for Lost, Hawaii Five-0 and The Good Doctor, is playing Masataka Ebina in the game. Ebina has taken over Mamoru Takabe’s role in the Seiryu Clan in his absence.

Kazuma Kiryu, the playable protagonist of the majority of the previous entries, appears in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth for “one final battle”. In the game, Kiryu has been diagnosed with cancer, though it’s not known what his prognosis is.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth comes to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on January 26, 2024.

There are three different editions of the game. The Standard edition includes the game and is priced at $69.99. However, the Deluxe edition contains the game and the Master Vacation Bundle for $84.99.

Those able to splash the cash can shell out for the Ultimate edition which has the game, the Master Vacation Bundle, Assorted Outfit Bundle, Sujimon & Resort Bundle and the Yakuza CD Collection Set.

All pre-orders will benefit from the Hero’s Booster Pack, which increases party members’ level and job rank by one, and the Special Job set. These are Linebacker and Tennis Ace, though they are restricted to only male party members for the Linebacker and only female party members for the Tennis Ace.

