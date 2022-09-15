Lil Nas X announces new track ‘STAR WALKIN” from ‘League Of Legends’ collab

League Of Legends developer Riot Games has shared that Lil Nas X has created a new song titled ‘STAR WALKIN” for the game’s Worlds 2022 tournament.

‘STAR WALKIN” will be released on September 23, days before Worlds 2022 kicks off in Mexico City. Lil Nas X has also announced that he will be performing a live set at the League Of Legends Worlds Finals, which takes place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 5.

Ahead of his performance, a skin designed by Lil Nas X and Riot Games will be released for an upcoming League Of Legends champion named K’Sante, The Pride Of Nazumah. “Prestige Empyrean K’Sante” will be released on November 3 and players have until November 14 to unlock it through Worlds 2022 Tokens.

“I felt like it was time for me to try something new,” shared Lil Nas X in a statement. “I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming.”

“I will be the greatest president of League of Legends, of all time,” the musician continued. “Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds! ‘STAR WALKIN’’ is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on.”

Naz Aletaha, global head of League esports at Riot, shared that the team has been “blown away” by Lil Nas X’s “vision, passion, and undeniable style.”

Riot’s work with Lil Nas X is the latest in a long line of musical collaborations for the company. Netflix‘s League Of Legends show Arcane, which was released in 2021, was soundtracked by the likes of PVRIS, Pusha T and Denzel Curry; while Imagine Dragons released the game’s 2014 Worlds anthem ‘Warriors’.

Last week, NME spoke to League Of Legends caster Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry about the game’s return to live events.