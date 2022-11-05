Listen to a fan-created remix of Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ featuring ‘Super Mario’

A fan has created a remix of Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ that features a guest appearance from Nintendo mascot Mario – check it out below.

‘Anti-Hero’ is the lead single from Taylor Swift’s most recent album ‘Midnights’ and sees the singer delve deeper into her “insecurities” than ever before. Swift later described ‘Anti-Hero’ as a guided tour through “all the things I hate about myself”.

However, one fan has decided to rework the track to feature iconic plumber and Princess-rescuer Mario.

Shared on the There, I Ruined It TikTok account, the new version of ‘Anti-Hero’ starts with Swift singing “you got tired of my scheming for the last time” before a vocal sample of Mario saying “it’sa me, Mario” is inserted into the track.

Swift continues with “I’m the problem, it’s me” before the track collides with Koji Kondo’s ‘Super Mario Bros Theme’, elevating the song’s most questionable lyric (“Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby”) to strange, new heights.

So far, the clip has racked up over a million views on TikTok with some fans calling it a “masterpiece”.

However, others are confused because Mario doesn’t sound like Chris Pratt, who’s due to voice Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros Movie.

A trailer was shared earlier this year, giving fans their first glimpse of Pratt’s take on the character, with some calling it “jarring”. Celebrated voice actor Tara Strong also criticised Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario, saying the role should have gone to Charles Martinet, who’s voiced Mario in a variety of games over the past 20 years.