Listen to a special episode of the NME Gaming Podcast talking about our favourite games of 2021

The NME Gaming Podcast has launched just in time to discuss the games of the year alongside some great guests.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2021

Host Louise Blain led proceedings with guests Jake Tucker, Imogen Mellor, and Baby Queen. Jake Tucker is NME Gaming’s commissioning editor, while Imogen Mellor is features producer for PCGamer. Baby Queen is an upcoming indie-pop alternative singer most recently nominated for BBC Sound of 2022. Baby Queen also now has a gaming music show through BBC Sounds.

The podcast makes the first episode of the NME Gaming Podcast which brings together critics, musicians, and other gaming fans to talk about games.

Advertisement

During the Games of the Year 2021 podcast, Blain and the team discussed games including Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, Deathloop, and Cruelty Squad. The team also looked at Hotline Miami 2, Rust, GTA Online, Hitman 3, and more.

Available through all the usual podcast sources, it can also be streamed through web browsers.

NME’s 20 best games of 2021 included other games including Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury, Monster Hunter Rise, and Psychonauts 2.

In other gaming news, Resident Evil Village is apparently the most-completed game of 2021 according to HowLongToBeat. Metroid Dread came in second with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart third and It Takes Two fourth, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury took fifth place.

Elsewhere, Pyschonauts 2 developer, Double Fine Productions, is now working on “multiple new projects”, including Mac and Linux ports for its latest game and a “huge” making-of documentary.

Advertisement

Also, news has emerged that Battlefield 2042 was meant to have earthquakes, fire tornadoes, and a lot more significant weather effects according to one industry insider. If the report is to be believed, the extensive effects were cut due to a lack of time during development.