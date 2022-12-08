Listen to Martin Garrix and JVKE collab for ‘Marvel Snap’ track ‘Hero’

Viewers watching The Game Awards tonight (December 8/9) will be treated to a Marvel Snap-inspired music video from Martin Garrix and JVKE, featuring a number of Marvel characters.

The track is appropriately titled ‘Hero’, the animated music video for which uses famous Marvel universe couples to “explore the trials and tribulations of falling in and out of love.”

The video, which will be shown at The Game Awards, shows the highs and lows of being in a relationship through fan-favourite Marvel couples such as Spider-Man and Mary Jane, Storm and Black Panther, and Vision & Scarlet Witch.

The popular PC and mobile game Marvel Snap is also front and centre in the cinematic, as it shows JVKE playing the game along with the variant card art styles that can be found.

“I’m super honored to be a part of this project with Marvel Snap,” said Martin Garrix. “I love exploring new territories with my music, and I’m really excited the song is finally out today.’’

In celebration of the track’s release, Marvel Snap will be hosting an in-game “Hero” event, featuring special-themed rewards, offers, and events. All players who log in to Marvel Snap will receive a free Storm Hero variant cart illustrated by Jander González Mella, who was the original concept artist who worked on the Black Panther and Storm character designs for the Hero music video.

The card is available for free for one week only, however. Once the one-week login window has passed, the Storm Hero Variant card will be added to the Token Shop as an Ultimate Variant. Players can also head to the Token Shop to purchase four limited time ‘Hero’ variant bundles, including variants of some of the characters featured in the music video.

The video will be broadcast live during The Game Awards tonight, where Marvel Snap is nominated for the Best Mobile Game award – and if you’re looking to tune in, here’s how to watch it live.