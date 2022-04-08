Listen to new track ‘Dancing Blades’ from the ‘Trek To Yomi’ soundtrack

The latest song from the Trek To Yomi soundtrack is available to listen to exclusively on NME – check out ‘Dancing Blades’ below.

Trek To Yomi is a samurai slasher developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital. The game launches on May 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with the soundtrack being released the same day.

The soundtrack has been created by Cody Matthew Johnson (who’s previously worked on Lost Soul Aside and Resident Evil 2) and Yoko Honda. You can listen to one of the tracks exclusively on NME – check out ‘Dancing Blades’ below:

Discussing the track, Johnson said: “Featuring a chaotic blurry whirlwind of the idiomatic Japanese instruments shamisen, biwa, and taiko drums, ‘Dancing Blades’ puts the listener in the racing heart of Trek To Yomi’s fast paced action. The shamisen and taiko drums dance between their own separate, but complimentary, tempos and time signatures to amp up the thrill of the action.”

Earlier this week, Trek To Yomi shared an extended, 16-minute gameplay video which you can watch below:

Trek To Yomi sees players take on the role of young swordsman Hiroki who, “as a vow to his dying Master, is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.”

In a hands-on preview with the game, NME said: “Rarely has a game ever felt so meticulously pieced together. Though I’m no expert on the films that Trek To Yomi replicates (developer Leonard Menchiari credits the game’s inspiration to legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa), I do know that from a player’s lens, the result looks fantastic.”

