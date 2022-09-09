Listen to the metal new theme tune for ‘Sonic Frontiers’

Sega has revealed the very metal main theme song for Sonic Frontiers – check out ‘I’m Here’ below.

The track was written and sung by Merry Kirk-Holmes from Sydney-based metal band To Octavia and it’s just as anthemic and crushing as you might expect.

Announcing the song via the official Sonic The Hedgehog Twitter account, Sonic Team wrote: “Get ready to explore a new frontier with the Sonic Frontiers‘ main theme song, ‘I’m Here’.”

Also sharing the track, To Octavia wrote: “Gotta Go Fast. Our very own Merry Kirk-Holmes wrote the lyrics and performed vocals for the Sonic Frontiers main theme, ‘I’m Here’. Was a pleasure working with the Sega team on this song.”

You can check out the track below:

As revealed during Gamescom 2022, Sonic Frontiers is set for release October 8, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch. The date comes after Japanese promotional material accidentally confirmed the date early.

Developer Sonic Team revealed back in June that Sonic Frontiers is the start of a new era for the franchise, with creative officer Takahashi Iiuzuka saying: “We really wanted to think about where we need to take Sonic for the next ten years. What kind of gameplay do we need to start building out to keep people excited for the future?”

“Sonic Frontiers is that next step for the next ten years,” they continued. “We hope that fans believe in us and that they enjoy what we’re showing them. We’re looking forward to when they get to play it and really understand what it’s about.”

Sega also revealed that Sonic Frontiers was originally supposed to be released in 2021. It was apparently postponed “in order to further brush up the quality”.

In other news, Disney is set to host a 90-minute livestreamed presentation later today (September 9) as part of its D23 exhibition, dedicated to new and upcoming games. Find out what’s expected and how to watch it here.