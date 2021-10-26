‘Little Devil Inside’ to get “first in-depth look” at PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation has announced that Little Devil Inside will be at the State of Play show airing tomorrow (October 26).

The show is set to focus on both revealed and unannounced titles coming to PS4 and PS5 in the near future. So don’t expect any big reveals for first-party projects or updates on titles like God Of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news about Little Devil Inside, alongside a short video, which can be seen below.

All aboard for tomorrow's State of Play, which includes your first in-depth look at Little Devil Inside. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 10pm BST: https://t.co/EnDyyYoPcC pic.twitter.com/kGf1l7YnAD — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 26, 2021

Developed by Neostream Interactive, the title is coming to PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The game will focus on survival elements, action-adventure gameplay and open-world exploration.

Interestingly, there will be no way to fast forward traversal of the open-world, as players will need to discover ways to adapt and overcome the environment as they travel across it. More information can be found on the PlayStation website:

“Set in a Victorian-like era where creatures, monsters and other mysterious lifeforms DO exist, Little Devil Inside is a stylish action adventure from independent developer Neostream Interactive.

“Embark on risky and dangerous missions, engage in side quests, encounter unexpected events, roam and explore a world where industrial advancements are well under way. Do whatever it takes to stay alive and fulfil your assignments.”

The State of Play will air on Wednesday October 27 at 10pm BST/ 2pm PT on both YouTube and Twitch, and show off around 20 minutes of footage and reveals.

