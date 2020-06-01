Little Nightmares – along with four other games – has been made available for Google Stadia Pro members today.

The game is a side-scrolling platformer in an atmospheric horror setting, originally released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 28 2017. It then came to the Nintendo Switch on May 18, the following year.

The other four games that have been added to Google Stadia Pro include Get Packed, Power Rangers Battle for the Grid, SUPERHOT and Panzer Dragon. Here’s a quick overview of the titles:

Get Packed: A co-operative game which tasks players against the clock in the aim of relocating and possessing furniture in the same vein as popular games such as Overcooked and Moving Out.

Power Rangers Battle for the Grid: The Power Rangers get their own shot at the fighting game genre with this licensed take.

SUPERHOT: A truly unique first-person shooter in which time stands still as long as you don’t move. Move, and time begins moving again. Carefully plan your attacks as you progress through each level.

Panzer Dragon: A throwback to the classic shooter, which sees you piloting your dragon across many stages in plenty of action set-pieces.

Alongside these, Google Stadia Pro will also see The Elder Scrolls Online being added on June 16, allowing players to dive into the massive online multiplayer experience.

Google Stadia Pro is a subscription-based service available for Google Stadia users. It grants subscribers to a selection of games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Destiny 2. It also grants users exclusive discounts, as well as audio and visual enhancements for 4K gaming.

New subscribers will get two months free upon signing up for the service, which has been running since April. Pre-existing subscribers are also awarded the two free months. This offer changes on June 3, with the two free months reverting to one free month.