‘LittleBigPlanet’ servers impacted by suspected DDOS attack

Fans of LittleBigPlanet have been unable to access online features as Sony has reported “technical issues” via Twitter.

LittleBigPlanet’s community features were made unavailable to players, with many fans speculating a recurrence of DDOS attacks. A report in Eurogamer suggested the attacks were part of an ongoing attack by a disgruntled member of the LittleBigPlanet online community.

According to the report, this individual was suggested to have been upset at the treatment of the franchise by Sony. As such, the individual has also been blamed for the ongoing issues surrounding the LittleBigPlanet social media website.

Steven Ibsell, the community manager for LBP, claimed five months ago that the website’s downtime was due to “general maintenance”, but the site is yet to come back online.

Sony put out a short statement on Twitter regarding the server unavailability, saying: “Our LBP servers have been taken offline whilst we investigate some technical issues. We’ll be back as soon as we can!”

Many of the replies asserted the “technical issues” were caused by the alleged DDOS attacks.

