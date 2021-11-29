Liverpool footballer leaves ‘FIFA 22’ game to play real match, scores twice

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota left a FIFA 22 tournament early to go and play a real-life match against Southampton, in which he proceeded to score within the opening minutes and offer a FIFA-inspired celebration.

As spotted by EuroGamer, Jota spent Saturday morning (November 27) playing in a FIFA 22 international qualifier event, though a real-life game meant he needed to drop out.

Jota’s next scheduled opponent for the FIFA 22 tournament shared a set of messages on twitter, revealing that Jota had messaged him to explain his early departure.

After arriving at Anfield, Jota wasted no time in putting his FIFA practice to work. Jota scored his first goal in just 97 seconds of play, and couldn’t resist pulling off a gaming-related celebration.

After scoring, Jota dropped down and pretended to get back to his gaming console of choice. You can watch the celebration below.

There’s no way Jota just did that celebration pic.twitter.com/H36v7CdafB — _^ (@lfc_allting) November 27, 2021

Not long after celebrating, Jota went on to score again, contributing half of the goals that gave Liverpool a 4-0 win.

Back on FIFA 22, a quick look at Jota’s own twitter page shows that competing digitally is something he takes very seriously. Last month, Jota – alongside Fnatic player Tekkz – became the FIFA 22 Challenge Champions, ceding only one goal over the course of the entire competition.

