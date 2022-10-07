Lizzo’s greatest hits are now available on ‘Beat Saber’

It’s been confirmed that a clutch of Lizzo’s biggest hits are coming to VR rhythm-slicing game Beat Saber.

READ MORE: Lizzo – ‘Special’ review: joyful superstar uplifts with self-assured, self-empowering bops

The Lizzo Pack is available to download now and features nine songs from Lizzo’s back catalogue including ‘About Damn Time’, ‘Juice’ and the Missy Elliot-featuring ‘Tempo’.

Advertisement

Sharing the news yesterday, Beat Saber wrote: ”Dropping now. Download the Beat Sabre X Lizzo Music Pack. Slice to new hits like ‘2 Be Loved’ or classics like ‘Good As Hell’.

Lizzo shared the news, writing “This is fire”.

The complete tracklist for the Lizzo Beat Saber pack is:

‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’

‘About Damn Time’

‘Cuz I Love You’

‘Everybody’s Gay’

‘Good As Hell’

‘Juice’

‘Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)’

‘Truth Hurts’

‘Worship’

The Lizzo packs (which is available to download on Steam or the Oculus Store) follows on from the Fall Out Boy collection which was released back in April. It was the first artist pack to feature Beat Saber‘s two new musical notes. The first is the Arc Note, which provides players with a trail that attaches to their sabre and guides them to the next block that needs slicing. The second is the Chain Note, which contains several small sections that need to be sliced through in one motion.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish, Skrillex, and Lady Gaga have also released music on Beat Saber.

Earlier this week, Lizzo announced details of a 2023 UK and European headline tour. The pop star, who recently kicked off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates. Tickets are available here.

In other news, it’s been confirmed that Elle Fanning is set to star in the next Hideo Kojima game.