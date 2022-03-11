Logan Paul and Mr. T set to join ‘WWE 2K22’

2K Sports has announced the roadmap for WWE 2K22, with Logan Paul and Mr. T both set to join the wrestling game.

Last month it was confirmed that Machine Gun Kelly would be joining WWE 2K22 and now 2K has announced the full roster of additional players that will be joining the game this year.

28 more wrestlers will be made available through five different packs in WWE 2K22, released throughout 2022. These include wrestling legends Cactus Jack, Yokozuna and The British Bulldog alongside less conventional characters.

Advertisement

Check out the complete DLC roadmap below:

Banzai Pack (April 26)

– Yokozuna

– Umaga

– Rikishi

– Omos

– Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack (May 17)

– Cactus Jack

– The Boogeyman

– Vader

– Ilja Dragunov

– Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack (June 7)

– Hurricane Helms

– Stacy Keibler

– A-Kid

– Wes Lee

– Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack (June 28)

– Doink the Clown

– Ronda Rousey

– The British Bulldog

– Mr. T

– Doudrop

– Rick Boogs

Advertisement

The Whole Dam Pack (July 19)

– Rob Van Dam

– Logan Paul

– Machine Gun Kelly

– LA Knight

– Xia Li

– Commander Azeez

Players who own the Deluxe Edition of the game or the nWo 4-Life Edition will receive the packs for free, otherwise, they can be purchased individually or as part of a Season Pass.

On the decision to include Machine Gun Kelly in WWE 2K22, Neil Lawi – senior vice president and general manager at WWE Music Group – explained that he “has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade,” and has previously made “frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years.”

Lawi added that the musician has created a “unique soundtrack” that he says is “the perfect compliment to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

In other news, a man from Georgia has been arrested after spending £44,000 of COVID disaster relief on a rare Pokémon card. The shiny Charizard card has been seized by the US Government and will eventually be auctioned off.