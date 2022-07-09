Logan Paul buys the most expensive ‘Pokémon’ card and is selling it as an NFT

Internet celebrity Logan Paul recently purchased the world’s most expensive Pokémon card, the PSA 10 graded Pikachu Illustrator, and he’s allowing “co-ownership” of it through his NFT platform.

The platform is called Liquid Marketplace, and was co-founded by Logan Paul himself. In the promotion at the end of his video (which was spotted by Kotaku), which details the journey he went through to obtain the card, he explains, “I will be listing this card on a platform I co-founded called Liquid Marketplace. It allows co-ownership of top tier assets, so instead of one person (me) owning this card, we as a collective can co-own it together.”

Advertisement

The card, which Paul was able to secure for roughly £4.38million ($5.27million) won the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale.

He also states that he will be listing the card for $5million (or 50million Liquid Marketplace tokens, with each token costing $0.10), meaning that it can be bought outright at a slight discount for any wealthy enthusiasts looking to snag it for themselves.

However, Paul will still retain 49 per cent ownership of the card, and it’ll be kept in a vault so he won’t have access to it, but the community will be able to decide if he can wear it to his professional fights, take it to box openings, or “put in a museum one day”.

Congratulations to @LoganPaul on achieving his first Guinness World Records title! His PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator is the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction – $5,275,000 Read more: https://t.co/ghZiQ0yQO3 pic.twitter.com/opulLbzTsY — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 3, 2022

The next entries in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, are set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch this year.

Meanwhile, the most recent title, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, received a solid three out of five stars rating from NME: “It’s absolutely wonderful to finally have something genuinely new in this amazing series, but I’m also really hoping this is just the first step towards more experimentation with the formula, because now we’ve all been given a taste of what Pokémon could become.”

Advertisement

In other news, Atlanta Faze has apologised for a recent misogynistic Tweet.