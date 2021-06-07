NewsGaming News

Logan Paul wore mint-condition ‘Pokémon’ card during fight, now says it’s worth $1 million

"This is a million-dollar card, baby"

By Miri Teixeira
Controversial Youtube star Logan Paul
Controversial Youtube star Logan Paul

Logan Paul has said the mint-condition Charizard Pokémon card he wore during his fight with Floyd Mayweather is now worth £707,000 ($1million USD).

The controversial YouTuber wore the card around his neck as he stepped into the ring, keeping it encased in a plastic wallet throughout. At the following press conference, Paul was spotted wearing it again and was asked about the value of the card.

“It’s a BGS 10 Charizard,” Paul explained, “first edition Charizard. It’s one of three in the world. It is my prized possession. Ever since I got this graded at a ten, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It’s my good luck charm.”

Advertisement

“I mean now, shit, this is a million-dollar card, baby. This is the card I walked out [with] to the Floyd Mayweather fight. This is a million-dollar card.”

The prices of Pokémon cards have skyrocketed in the last year, with many taking to collecting during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“When COVID-19 hit, a lot of Gen X and Millennials were looking for things to do and we found a lot of these guys and girls started playing Pokémon again because they grew up with it,” Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president of Texas-based Heritage Auctions said of the increase in demand.

YouTube jumped on this trend, and Logan Paul himself has created many videos unboxing highly valued Pokémon cards, spending over $2,000,000 in one video. Kotaku pointed out that of Paul’s last 10 videos, four were about Pokémon cards.

Scalpers also began to turn a profit on the limited edition 25th anniversary Pokémon toys in Happy Meals from McDonald’s.

Advertisement

In related news, Palworld, a Pokémon-inspired multiplayer survival game, was announced yesterday during the ongoing Indie Live Expo event. It appears to bring guns, violence, and workers’ rights into the world of pocket monsters.

Advertisement
Advertisement