London Games Festival announces Official Selection for 2023

London Games Festival has announced its Official Selection of titles it will be showcasing this year, featuring the likes of fishing horror Dredge, clockwork puzzler Mechinus and Demonschool.

The Official Selection was announced today (March 9) and features over 30 games that will be playable during London Games Festival, which will run between March 29 and April 9.

The games are spread across five categories: Best Of British, High Energy, Historial Adventure, International Innovators and Pixel Power.

You can check out the festival’s Official Selection below.

Best Of British

Sentry (Fireblade Software)

Time Team Games (Shadow Tor Studios)

John Wyndham’s The Kraken Wakes (Charisma Entertainment)

Mechinus (Huey Games)

Glam Pursuit (Larkylabs)

Rhythm Towers (Innoloop)

High Energy

Kaku: Ancient Seal (Bingobell)

Robobeat (Simon Fredholm)

Fool’s Gold (Solar Flare London)

SquadBlast (UltraHorse)

Demonschool (Necrosoft Games)

Historical Adventures

Let Me Out (4Happy Studio)

It’s a Wrap! (Chanko Studios)

Brewess (Fairer Games)

Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber (Mácula Interactive)

Crime O’Clock (Bad Seed)

Castle Craft (Twin Earth)

Midnight Girl (Italic)

International Innovators

Lost Twins 2 (Playdew)

Stories of Blossom (Soft Leaf Studios)

Paleo Pines (Italic Pig)

Forever Lost (Altered Gene)

Dredge (Black Salt Games)

Bramble: The Mountain King (Dimfrost Studio)

Arctic Awakening (GoldFire Studios)

Gift (Toydium)

LetterMe (Undone Games)

Pixel Power

Vessels of Decay (Aurora Punks)

Bilkins’ Folly (Webbysoft)

The Tartarus Key (Vertical Reach)

Mega City Police (Undreamed Games)

Gourdlets (Aunty Games)

When London Games Festival kicks off, these games will be showcased at the Platform Bar Exhibition.

Elsewhere, London Games Festival will also feature partner events with W.A.S.D, the BAFTA Games Awards and Now Play This. There will also be a Games Finance Market space to help game creators find backing, along with Ensemble — which organisers say will profile “underrepresented ethnicities working in video games”.

Last year, London Games head Michael French told NME why the “renegade, outspoken” British games industry has a home at the festival.

