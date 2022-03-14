NewsGaming News

London Games Festival announces Official Selection with 33-game lineup

This year's Official Selection represents "the depth, diversity and potential of video games and interactive entertainment"

By Andy Brown
Silt
Silt Image credit: Spiral Circus

Organisers behind the London Games Festival have revealed the Official Selection of games that will be showcased during the event this year, with titles including PowerWash Simulator, Silt and more.

On this year’s Official Selection, Festival director Michael French said the chosen titles “represent the depth, diversity and potential of video games and interactive entertainment”.

The four categories are called Made in London, Narrative Excellence, International Innovators and Games Are Good For You.

As to what each category will contain, below you can find the Official Selection for this year’s London Games Festival.

Made in London

Hellscreen
Hellscreen. Credit: Uk_resistant.

  • Amata App
  • Beatstar
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Hellscreen
  • Mask of the Rose
  • Operation Outsmart
  • Paper Trail
  • Whispers in the West

International Innovators

Lab Rat. Credit: Chump Squad.
Lab Rat. Credit: Chump Squad.

  • Albert Wilde: The Quantum P.I.
  • Count On Me
  • Grimoire Groves
  • Lab Rat
  • Mythbusters: The Game
  • Orbisia
  • SCHiM
  • Swing Dunk
  • Unaki

Narrative Excellence

Silt
Silt. Credit: Spiral Circus.

  • RichCast
  • Silt
  • Spellbound: The Magic Within
  • Tamarindos Freaking Dinner
  • The Adventure Is Real
  • The Burning Room
  • The Fabulous Fear Machine
  • The Wreck
  • Unknown Number: A First Person Talker

Games Are Good For You

PowerWash Simulator
PowerWash Simulator. Credit: FuturLab.

  • City of Beats
  • Crooks Like Us
  • LumbearJack
  • My Time at Sandrock
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Trolley Problem, Inc
  • Wholesome: Out And About
“The games will be presented via a dedicated showcase site available from the start of the festival, with associated store promotions at digital retailers, and online profile videos produced by London Games Festival,” reads the festival’s website.

“Some of the titles will release special content during the festival period while others have free demos available. For in-person attendees, the games will be showcased at a special Trafalgar Square Exhibition – while some individual titles are also on show elsewhere across the festival.”

The London Games Festival will run from April 1 to April 10. For more details on visiting in person, see this page.

