London Games Festival announces Official Selection with 33-game lineup

Organisers behind the London Games Festival have revealed the Official Selection of games that will be showcased during the event this year, with titles including PowerWash Simulator, Silt and more.

The London Games Festival (via Rock Paper Shotgun) has shared which games will be showcased within the event’s four categories.

On this year’s Official Selection, Festival director Michael French said the chosen titles “represent the depth, diversity and potential of video games and interactive entertainment”.

The four categories are called Made in London, Narrative Excellence, International Innovators and Games Are Good For You.

As to what each category will contain, below you can find the Official Selection for this year’s London Games Festival.

Made in London

Amata App

Beatstar

Citizen Sleeper

Hellscreen

Mask of the Rose

Operation Outsmart

Paper Trail

Whispers in the West

International Innovators

Albert Wilde: The Quantum P.I.

Count On Me

Grimoire Groves

Lab Rat

Mythbusters: The Game

Orbisia

SCHiM

Swing Dunk

Unaki

Narrative Excellence

RichCast

Silt

Spellbound: The Magic Within

Tamarindos Freaking Dinner

The Adventure Is Real

The Burning Room

The Fabulous Fear Machine

The Wreck

Unknown Number: A First Person Talker

Games Are Good For You

City of Beats

Crooks Like Us

LumbearJack

My Time at Sandrock

PowerWash Simulator

Trolley Problem, Inc

Wholesome: Out And About

“The games will be presented via a dedicated showcase site available from the start of the festival, with associated store promotions at digital retailers, and online profile videos produced by London Games Festival,” reads the festival’s website.

“Some of the titles will release special content during the festival period while others have free demos available. For in-person attendees, the games will be showcased at a special Trafalgar Square Exhibition – while some individual titles are also on show elsewhere across the festival.”

The London Games Festival will run from April 1 to April 10. For more details on visiting in person, see this page.

