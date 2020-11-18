London Underground gets Sony revamp for PS5 launch

Oxford Circus Tube Station has been emblazoned with the iconic PlayStation symbols in a 48-hour creative marketing stunt for the PS5.

At each of the street-level entrances, the classic Tube circle has been switched up to include the DualSense Controller buttons in a marketing move that celebrates the launch of the PS5. Inside the station, the Oxford Circus wall adornments have been given a similar treatment – also sporting the button symbols.

From one iconic shape to four. We’ve given the Oxford Circus Tube signs a #PS5 upgrade. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iw9qlEXR7B — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 18, 2020

Although this is the only station to be so completely decked out for the PS5 launch, others have been rebranded with PlayStation-related names that will last until December 16.

Lancaster Gate is now ‘Ratchet and Clankaster Gate’, Mile End is now ‘Miles End’, West Ham is ‘Horizon Forbidden West Ham’, and Seven Sisters will be temporarily known as ‘Gran Turismo 7 Sisters’.

The four shapes are immediately recognisable as symbols of Sony’s console, but TfL has a history of rebranding its stations to advertise events and products. To support Amazon Prime’s release of Star Trek: Picard, for example, Piccadilly Station rebranded as ‘Picardilly’, with matching insignia.

Some subtle shade was thrown on Twitter, when this user noticed one of the Oxford Circus signs sat right outside Microsoft’s building:

In front of Microsoft 👀 pic.twitter.com/wZmGGMqXaF — Nathan drake (@Nathand86914897) November 18, 2020

For the release of the PS4, Sony rebranded the OXO tower with the four button symbols so this stunt is part of a long campaign of creative advertising.

Although many people will not be using the Tube due to coronavirus restrictions, it has already made a sizeable impact on Twitter.