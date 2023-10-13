‘Lords Of The Fallen’ Xbox version might not run “as intended,” suggests developer

Developer Hexworks has shared that the PC and PS5 versions of Lords Of The Fallen will launch “as intended” while the Xbox version may not be totally ready.

In a post to X (fka Twitter) on October 12, the developer expressed its gratitude for the content creators who have been playing Lords Of The Fallen to identify technical issues ahead of the sequel’s arrival.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the content creators who have worked with us to enable the rapid deployment of patches, updates, and performance improvements ahead of tomorrow’s exciting launch of Lords Of The Fallen,” it said.

“As such, PC and PlayStation 5 players will be able to enjoy the game as intended. The Xbox version is currently being updated, bringing it to parity with the other platforms, and the patch will release over the coming days,” concluded Hexworks.

Details were scant on what might be the matter, but that word “parity” appeared to pertain to Microsoft’s policy where games should share the same features on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Though this sounds straightforward, a number of developers have not been able to achieve this with their own launches owing to the hardware differences between the two consoles.

Both 343 Industries and Turn 10 cancelled split-screen co-op capabilities in Halo Infinite and Forza Motorsport – the former justified that a “reallocation [of] studio resources” away from the feature was in the game’s best interest.

As it stands at the moment, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the only game that does not have to be held to the parity policy when it comes to Xbox in 2023.

Lords Of The Fallen is out now for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

