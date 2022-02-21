‘Lost Ark’ developer says server transfers are “not a viable option” just yet

Amazon Game Studios has said that server transfers in Lost Ark are “not a viable option at this point,” following many requests for the feature since launch.

Yesterday (February 20), Amazon Game Studios posted an update that addressed many of the community’s biggest issues with Lost Ark, and said it is working with developer Smilegate to get them fixed.

One of these issues is the topic of server transfers, which fans feel would go a long way toward reducing queue times and re-uniting friends who were seperated by character creation restrictions.

However, although Amazon Game Studios said it “thoroughly investigated” the option, the studio reached the conclusion that “this instant functionality does not currently exist in Lost Ark“.

Amazon added that although the feature recently arrived in Korea, it’s a weekly batch process that requires downtime to run – “therefore, unfortunately, [server transfers are] not a viable option at this point for the western version.”

On the topic of long queue times in Europe, Amazon said that “there is no way to increase the number of players per world in Europe Central,” and “adding more servers is not possible based on the complexity of all the systems that need to work together.”

The post does note that it has recently launched a new region in Europe to help alleviate demand.

Elsewhere, the update addresses issues with matchmaking, gold seller spam, a fix for missing Crystalline Auras, and improved fraud protection.

Following a hugely popular launch, Lost Ark has been the recipient of review bombing over issues with the European servers and problems with Founder’s Pack players not getting to play with their free-to-play friends.

Last week, an update to the MMO added a new EU region and fixed a bug that was kicking players who were queing.

