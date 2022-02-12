‘Lost Ark’ helps Asmongold beat Twitch viewer records

Lost Ark continues to be so popular that streamer Asmongold has broken his own viewer count records with the game.

As first reported by Dexerto, Twitch streamer Asmongold returned to his main channel with sessions of Lost Ark. By doing so, he continues to regularly break his own viewer record. Returning on February 8 after the death of his mother caused him to take a break, the streamer achieved 285,000 viewers.

From there, he has broken that record again by over 100,000. Yesterday (February 11), he had over 400,000 viewers while streaming the MMORPG.

By the end of his six hour streaming session, Asmongold had reached over 430,000 viewers.

Before diving into Lost Ark, Asmongold’s viewer record was 283,000 which was set during the release of World Of Warcraft Classic.

Lost Ark is a huge hit so far. SteamDB currently reports its peak player count today (February 12) of a huge 984,111. That’s a new record for the recently launched game and it seems likely to increase further. It’s also the second most popular game on Steam right now.

Yesterday, it was announced that Smilegate would add an additional 15 servers to deal with the huge influx of players. During its pre-load period, the game put a strain on Steam servers causing issues for players trying to download it.

In other gaming news, Sifu is set to have new features focused on making the game more accessible. These include difficulty modes – something that was previously not going to happen for the game. It will also add more subtitle options for those that need them.