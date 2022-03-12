‘Lost Ark’ still has a problem with bots according to Smilegate

Smilegate has released a new ‘top issues report’ for Lost Ark and admitted that bots continue to be a problem.

In a blog post, the Lost Ark team has explained it has banned 1million bots so far, reiterating the news from last week. “We are continuing to regularly roll out additional bans to clear out more bots from the game,” explained the post. The team is “working on internal methods and tools to make it more difficult for bots to enter the game”. The updates will be implemented soon.

Due to issues with bots affecting the in-game economy, some Rapport and Guide Quest rewards have been changed from gold to silver. It’s in a bid to prevent the abuse of such systems by bots and gold farmers.

The report had some positive news too. The changes made to the matchmaking system recently have led to things running more smoothly, even during peak times. In addition, queues in Europe have become more manageable. Smilegate explains this is due to a “number of adjustments we’ve made in the background”. These include but are not limited to improving game stability.

The post also reminds players that have switched to Europe West that they will receive modified log-in bonuses to help players catch up. The team is “still locking down” what those items are.

The March update for Lost Ark went live earlier this week. It included plenty of extra content, including a kart racing-inspired grand prix race.

In an interview with PCGamesN, Amazon Game Studios franchise leader said the game will catch up with the eastern versions “quickly”.

In other gaming news, Microsoft has improved the Xbox Energy Saver mode as part of its plans to be more environmentally friendly.