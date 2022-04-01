‘Lost Ark’ update brings fixes to PvP and the Battle Item Bundle

The most recent update to Amazon Game Studios’ massively multiplayer online (MMO) game Lost Ark has improved and brought fixes to certain parts of the title.

As noted by PCGamesN, the March 31 update was outlined on the Lost Ark forums. The update looks to fix an issue with PvP whilst changing the way the weekly Battle Item Bundle works in the game.

According to the post, the OT [overtime] timer hasn’t been appearing during PvP matches, which should now be fixed, and the Battle Item Bundle has been altered so players can select their preferred battle item chests from a list, as previously players would be given a chest at random instead.

The developers have also “fixed an issue where players were starting at Bronze Rank instead of Silver Rank (1500 MMR) in the Competitive Proving Grounds.”

The post adds that “players that have already kicked off their Competitive Proving Grounds season will see a positive adjustment made to their MMR. This bump of 250 will close the gap for players who started their season at 1250 MMR instead of the updated 1500 MMR. Players who are just beginning their season will automatically start at 1500.”

Issues with how text chat has been displayed are also now fixed, as “unsuitably altered or displayed [text] outside of the chat box” was causing problems for players.

Head of Amazon Game Studios Mike Frazzini stepped down recently, and according to an Amazon spokesperson he was instrumental in the “recent successes with New World and Lost Ark.”

Amazon has also shared that it is considering bringing Lost Ark to consoles, as it is currently only available on PC.

