‘Lost In Random’ is a new game from EA coming in 2021

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced a new EA Original game titled Lost In Random, due out sometime in 2021.

The game is part of the EA Originals program, which seeks to find new games from smaller developers, support them and find an audience. Lost In Random is being developed by Zoink Games, which previously worked on the first-ever EA Original title, 2018’s Fe.

Lost In Random is heavily reminiscent of works by Tim Burton with a dark fantasy world known as Random. Players play as Even and are accompanied by companion Dicey, who is a literal dice. Even and Dicey will embark on a journey and break a curse inflicted on the land of Random.

The gameplay looks similar to titles such as Alice: Madness Returns and Little Nightmares, while sporting an art-style to the film Coraline. Little is known about Lost In Random, but the trailer shows Even exploring the world and fighting an assortment of monsters that inhabit it.

Check out the official trailer below:

No specific release date nor launch platforms have been announced for Lost In Random.

Two other EA Original games were shown during EA Live Play: Rocket Arena, a third-person hero shooter where players only use rockets to knock opponents out of the arena; It Takes Two, a co-op action adventure game.

EA Play Live gave viewers a first look at some of the upcoming titles from the company. Included in this was a debut of gameplay footage from the recently announced Star Wars Squadrons as well as the announcement that a new entry to Skate franchise would be coming.