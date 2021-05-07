Sega has officially announced Lost Judgment, a sequel to the detective crime drama spin-off Judgement from the Yakuza series.

The news came via an online presentation first teased on a website last month counting down to ‘Judgment Day’ (May 7).

The reveal was presented by RGG Studio’s executive director Toshihiro Nagoshi and game producer Kazuki Hosokawa, with a special message from actor Takuya Kimura who reprises his role as lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami.

Advertisement

Lost Judgment has been confirmed for a worldwide release on September 24, featuring dual English and Japanese audio, as well as English, French, Italian, German and Spanish subtitles.

The game takes place in the familiar location Tokyo district of Kamurocoho, but also Ijincho, Yokohama, which featured in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Another major new location in Yokohama is a high school, featuring many detailed interiors including classroom, hallways, faculty rooms and the gym.

During a press conference at the end of the presentation, Nagoshi also confirmed that the mainline Yakuza will continue with the turn-based battle system introduced in Like a Dragon but combat in the Judgment series will continue to be action-driven.

In addition to his ‘Crane’ and ‘Tiger’ fighting stances in the first game, Yagami has a third ‘Snake’ stance that can be used to parry and disarm enemies.

Advertisement

Yagami will also have more traversal abilities, from jumping across platforms to climbing around buildings and ledges.

Lost Judgment is releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on September 24.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Judgment released last month.

Elsewhere, Bandai Namco, Square Enix and more have confirmed their appearance at E3 2021.