Lucasfilm Games announcements will “continue throughout the next year”

Following news of an open-world Star Wars game being helmed by Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games has revealed its plans for the future.

Read More: The best games you missed in 2020

In an interview on StarWars.com with Douglas Reilly, the vice president of Lucasfilm Games has spoken about the recent formation of the company and how it has “a lot of stuff [its] ready to start sharing with fans”.

Reilly added that it’s “been working quietly behind the scenes for a while now, waiting for this moment”, referring to the recent announcement of the upcoming Ubisoft title and formation of Lucasfilm Games.

Advertisement

Announcements for further upcoming Star Wars projects will “continue throughout the next year”, all of which will aim to capture “the legacy of the old Lucasfilm Games” that the company was originally known for.

Having worked with EA for almost eight years on games such as Star Wars Battlefront and Jedi: Fallen Order, the company is now “looking to work with best-in-class teams that can make great games across all of [its] IP”. He also added that he’s “proud of the games we have created with EA” and that there is a “number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA”.

While “EA has been a very strategic and important partner” to the Star Wars brand, however, Lucasfilm Games said that it felt there is now “room for others”.

Outside of Star Wars titles, Lucasfilm Games has also partnered with Bethesda to announce an Indiana Jones title is in the works, with more news to come in the future.