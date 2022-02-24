Machine Gun Kelly will be a playable wrestler in ‘WWE 2K22’

2K Sports has announced that Machine Gun Kelly will be a playable character in its upcoming wrestling game WWE 2K22.

Alongside famous wrestlers such as Booker T, Undertaker, Rey Mysterio and more, Machine Gun Kelly will star in WWE 2K22 following its launch on March 11.

On top of being a playable character, Machine Gun Kelly has also been named as executive soundtrack producer for the game. This means that the musician has picked out WWE 2K22‘s track list, which 2K says will include the following songs:

On the decision to include Machine Gun Kelly in WWE 2K22, Neil Lawi – senior vice president and general manager at WWE Music Group – explained that he “has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade,” and has previously made “frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years.”

Lawi added that the musician has created a “unique soundtrack” that he says is “the perfect compliment to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

As to when Machine Gun Kelly’s playable character will arrive in WWE 2K22, 2K explained that he would be introduced via downloadable content (DLC) which will release on an unspecified date following the game’s launch.

