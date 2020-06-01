Madden NFL 21 was expected to a celebration today ahead of its release later this year, but has since been delayed due to the ongoing protests revolving around George Floyd.

EA took to Twitter to make the announcement, stating that they stand by the protests and will find a future date to announce any Madden NFL 21 news.

An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

The statement stripped the classic EA slogan of “it’s game time”, simply stating that “it’s time”. They then went on to say that they “stand with our African American / Black community of friends” and “our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world.”

Today was originally set to celebrate Madden NFL 21, with the cover art heavily rumoured to be revealed to feature player Lamar Jackson of Baltimore Ravens, after he stated he would be incorporated after a video interview last month.

Madden NFL 21 showcased its first gameplay last month during an Inside Xbox presentation which displayed the first-look at it on the upcoming Xbox Series X.

EA is one of many game companies showing solidarity with the protests as many others have taken to social media to express their feelings as well, with companies such as Bethesda and Naughty Dog coming forward.

Alongside this, other companies in the gaming community such as Twitch and ASTRO Gaming also made their statements.

Many have also shown their support through donations, such as vice president of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, pledging donations to the cause.

Madden NFL 21 is set to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia on August 28th. It’s also set to come to next-gen systems PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.