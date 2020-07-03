‘Mafia: Definitive Edition’ will include enhanced story and gameplay

Developer Hangar 13 has revealed that Mafia: Definitive Edition won’t just be a straightforward remake of the original, but will include an enhanced story and new content and experiences.

Game director Alex Cox told the Official PlayStation Magazine that, while the remake will stay true to the spirit of the original, it will also feature new mechanics and story enhancements, according to experts obtained by GamesRadar.

“What we want to do is rejuvenate the game, make it relevant to modern players, but keep the spirit of the original,” Cox said. “We have made changes, it’s not a one-to-one copy of the original game.”

Advertisement

“Anything which we could add in to expand the game outside of the regular design [has been done]. We’ve done everything we can to embellish, enlarge, and enhance [the game],” he added.

Cox then details an instance on a new experience in the remake: the addition of motorcycles. One of the missions in the original game included a high-speed pursuit where players would be driving a car, but has now been replaced with a motorcycle.

“It’s an example of how we’ve tweaked the content to include some new mechanics,” Cox noted. “It’s the same story intro, the same story outro, but the gameplay in the middle is that you’re chasing the guy on a motorcycle; guys are shooting Tommy guns out of the back window [of the rival car] and you’re having to dodge around to avoid the bullets.”

Mafia: Definitive Edition is set to launch on August 28 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also available as part of the Mafia: Trilogy, which features the already released remasters of Mafia II and Mafia III.