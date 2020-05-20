2K Games officially reveals ‘Mafia: Trilogy’

After a series of leaks and teasers, 2K Games has officially revealed Mafia: Trilogy, featuring a remake of the original Mafia, as well as remasters of Mafia II and Mafia III.

The trilogy was announced via the official 2K blog, alongside new trailers and a slew of information surrounding the collection. Key to this trilogy is a remake of the original Mafia game, which will be released on August 28 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Per 2K, it’s a “complete overhaul” that has been “rebuilt from the ground up” by Hangar 13. The remake will feature 4K- and HDR-ready graphics, improved gameplay, as well as new features such as motorcycles and collectibles.

Watch the Mafia: Definitive Edition teaser here.

While Mafia: Definitive Edition will only be available in August, the remasters of Mafia II and Mafia III are already available to play now. On top of that, owners of the original games will also be able to claim the remasters for free, according to 2K.

“Note that if you already own Mafia II on Steam, you will be automatically granted Mafia II: Definitive Edition at no additional cost,” it said on the blog. “Furthermore, if you already own Mafia III on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or Steam, you will be upgraded to Mafia III: Definitive Edition at no additional cost.”

Both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition “come complete with all of their respective story add-ons as well as a host of other bonus items,” 2K noted.

Check out the trailer for Mafia II: Definitive Edition here.

And the trailer for Mafia III: Definitive Edition below.

Players who pre-order the digital version of Mafia: Trilogy, will get immediate access to the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and Mafia III. Those who have opted for the physical version of the trilogy will receive all three games in August.

