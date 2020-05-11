‘Mafia’ Twitter account springs to life after two-year silence

The official Twitter account for the Mafia franchise has returned to life after a two year hiatus.

Yesterday (May 10), the account sent out a cryptic one-word message which simply read “Family”. It has since been pinned to the top of the account.

It’s currently unclear what the tweet entails, whether it’s the arrival long-awaited Mafia IV or a remaster of earlier titles. Prior to this tweet, the account’s last activity was in August 2018. Check it out below.

Family. — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) May 10, 2020

The new post follows the appearance of Mafia II and Mafia III Definitive Editions on rating boards in Taiwan and Korea, according to Gematsu. The report also notes that both games are likely to be remasters, and were rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Take-Two Interactive, the owner of publisher 2K Games, previously announced during an earnings call in February that developer Hangar 13, which helmed Mafia III, was working on a new project that would be revealed “in the coming months”, as per Gamerant. It is currently unknown if that title will be Mafia-related.

Mafia III was developed by Hangar 13 and published in 2016 by 2K Games. A number of DLCs were released in 2017, and the game has since shipped over five million copies worldwide.

Last month, the Twitter account for the game series Crysis was reactivated with a similarity cryptic tweet after a three-year absence. The tweet was later revealed to be a teaser for Crysis Remastered, which is slated to make its way to PC and current-gen consoles this Summer, including the Nintendo Switch.

In other remaster news, developer Bloober Team has confirmed that Observer: System Redux, a remaster of their 2017 cyberpunk thriller title Observer, will be released for next-gen consoles later this year.