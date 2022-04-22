‘Magic: The Gathering’ calls in Ross Kemp for a fictional gang investigation

Magic: The Gathering creator Wizards Of The Coast has shared a video of actor and presenter Ross Kemp investigating the five crime families that feature in the card game’s next expansion, Streets Of New Capenna.

Shared by Wizards Of The Coast today (April 22), the video shows Kemp trying to infiltrate a meeting between the leaders of five major gangs in the Magic: The Gathering universe.

“Join Ross Kemp as he explores the gritty underbelly of New Capenna. He has a goal in mind, but sometimes plans don’t quite go as expected,” teased Wizards Of The Coast.

You can watch the video below:

Join @RossKemp as he explores the gritty underbelly of New Capenna. He has a goal in mind, but sometimes plans don't quite go as expected… #MtGCapenna pre-release starts today, check your Local Game Store to choose YOUR family. pic.twitter.com/uLEMtgGyVi — Magic Europe (@Wizards_MagicEU) April 22, 2022

As Kemp’s investigation leads him to a meeting between the five Magic: The Gathering gangs, he briefly profiles each organisation before being inducted into one of them.

On his latest role, Kemp said “Streets Of New Capenna is a world inspired by mafia movies, hard-boiled crime fiction and prohibition-era America, three topics which have always fascinated me. It was interesting, exciting and entertaining to be a part of it and I can’t wait for everyone to check it out.”

The card game is no stranger to high-profile collaborations. Back in 2021, Magic: The Gathering teamed up with Post Malone to promote the game’s Friday Night Magic tournaments.

“I’m obsessed with Magic: The Gathering,” said Post Malone, who added that it was a “dream come true” to work with the game and told fans to keep an eye out for some “cool stuff”.

However, yesterday (April 21), Wizards Of The Coast announced that the price of all physical Magic: The Gathering products would be increased.

Citing an increase in production costs, the company said there will be increases to several card sets.