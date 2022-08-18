‘Magic: The Gathering’ details ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Lord Of The Rings’ crossovers

Wizards Of The Coast has announced a Magic: The Gathering crossover with Doctor Who, and shared more details on upcoming sets for Lord Of The Rings and Warhammer.

During Wizards Presents, Wizards Of The Coast announced a Doctor Who crossover for Universes Beyond that celebrates the TV show’s 60th anniversary.

The set will feature all of the show’s Doctors and their companions, along with a host of Doctor Who villains. It will include four companion decks and four collector boosters, and is planned to launch in the third quarter of 2023.

Additionally, Universes Beyond has been created with Doctor Who‘s next season in mind – meaning that Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming stint as the Doctor will be included, along with villains that haven’t appeared on the show yet.

Besides Universes Beyond, Wizards Of The Coast also used the Wizards Presents showcase to elaborate on upcoming sets for Lord Of The Rings and Warhammer.

The Lord Of The Rings set, titled The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle Earth, is set to launch in the third quarter of 2023. The crossover will feature an 18-card illustration of The Battle of the Pelennor Fields from Return Of The King, along with artwork for characters including Frodo, the Balrog and Gandalf.

Tales Of Middle Earth will be a fully draftable booster set and will be modern legal. Besides a physical release, Tales Of Middle Earth will also be launched on Magic: The Gathering Arena as an Alchemy set.

Finally, Wizards Of The Coast also shared another look at Magic: The Gathering‘s Warhammer 40,000 crossover with Games Workshop, which is set to launch on October 7 this year. The company detailed the set’s four factions – Chaos, the Imperium of Man, Nechrons, and Tyranids – and explained each will feature their own playstyles and a Sol Ring card with unique artwork.

In other news, Embracer Group has bought the IP rights to The Lord Of The Rings.