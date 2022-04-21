‘Magic: The Gathering’ physical products to get more expensive this year

Wizards Of The Coast has announced that the price of all physical Magic: The Gathering products will be increased later this year.

In a new blog post where the company shared the news, Wizards Of The Coast explained that it will be increasing the price of physical Magic: The Gathering products by approximately 11 per cent starting in September (via PC Gamer).

“Over the past year, the costs of goods, transportation, and manufacturing have increased significantly and steadily for just about everyone across nearly every industry,” Wizards Of The Coast said. “For Wizards Of The Coast, this means that we’ve seen a large spike in the overall costs to produce Magic: The Gathering.”

The company went on to say that it has worked to keep Draft Boosters, as well as Set Boosters and Collector Boosters, at a “relatively consistent price across out premier sets – the four major yearly releases that affect the Standard format – for as long as we were able.”

“However, the price to produce Magic: The Gathering has increased significantly, and we’ve especially seen an uptick in the costs to produce, manufacture, and ship Magic around the world in the past year,” Wizards continued. The company has kept the scope of the price increase “as narrow as possible”, and will only be adjusting the prices on the following premier set, Unfinity, and Jumpstart products:

Draft Boosters

Set Boosters

Collector Boosters

Bundles

Jumpstart Boosters

Additionally, Commander Decks’ price increase will go into effect with the release of Streets of New Capenna, with Wizards saying that there are no plans to increase the price of Commander decks further in July.

The 11 per cent increase will not directly affect product lines such as Masters, Modern Horizons, Secret Lair, Challenger Decks, and Universes Beyond, but it will affect Dominaria United as well as any backlist products starting in July.

