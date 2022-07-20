‘Magic: The Gathering”s new expansion ‘Dominaria United’ to be revealed tomorrow

Wizards of the Coast has finally announced it will show Dominaria United, the upcoming 93rd expansion for Magic: The Gathering, in a special Twitch stream on July 21.

With Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate and Double Masters 2022 releasing back-to-back, Wizards of the Coast has been relatively quiet by its standards, with the only announcements being language changes and the Explorer Anthology 1.

11 months after its initial announcement, Dominaria United will be shown in more depth to fans on a special live stream on the Wizards Twitch channel. In a Twitter post on July 19, the stream was announced for July 21 at 10.30pm (BST) and promises a “sneak peek” at what awaits fans of the series.

Very little is currently known about Dominaria United, with the only information given so far being that it “kicks off an epic story arc spanning four sets where the fate of Dominaria – and the Multiverse – is set to unravel.” Characters including the Planeswalkers Karn, Ajani and Lilliana as well as Jodah, Archmage Eternal and Shanna, Sisay’s Legacy have also been confirmed.

It's almost time to head back to #MTGDominaria! Join us this Thursday at 2:30pm PT for a sneak peek at what awaits you.

📺 https://t.co/nUzYF5lf0v pic.twitter.com/yvbIT4YKDf — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) July 19, 2022

Thanks to a recent Amazon listing, it was also revealed that the expansion will follow the same format as Dominaria 2018, meaning that every Dominaria United pack will feature at least one Legendary Creature.

Wizards has already released six Magic: The Gathering expansions this year, and is gearing up for the likes of Unfinity and The Brothers War amongst others to close out the year, which will lead them into the 100th expansion being released in early 2023 coinciding with the game’s 30th anniversary. Wizards plans to celebrate this with a year-long birthday party, including Magic 30 in Las Vegas from October 28 to 30.

Dominaria United will be released on September 9 to kick off the 30th anniversary celebrations of the game, and players can pre-order or sign up for more information on the website.

