Major ‘Dying Light 2’ update improves the game’s ending sequences

Techland has released a major update for Dying Light 2 that improves the ending sequences of the game.

Following a PC update earlier in the week, the 1.2.0 patch tackles the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game.

The full patch notes can be seen here, and the update addresses various co-op fixes for issues including crashes, black screens and difficulties accepting invites, while paraglider and grappling hook upgrades can now be applied correctly.

Improvements have also been made to combat, including enemy behaviours and weapon performance. Changes have also been made to the final boss fight and all known cases of “Deathloops” have been eliminated.

Techland has also fixed blocks in multiple quests including Into The Dark, Assassination, Sophie in The Raid Quest, Hubert in The Only Way Out, Veronika, Nightrunners, The Lost Light and Double Time.

1.2.0 also changes the way ragdoll physics operate, meaning it should work more naturally throughout the game.

In addition, the update ​​improves Dying Light 2’s ending sequences. “Additional end-of-game scenes have been added to better align gameplay and outro scenes.”

The patch also includes Xbox specific features like a new Balanced Mode that runs in 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, while there have also been a few Xbox Series S game modes added, including Performance Mode that runs in 60 FPS.

Released in February, Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2 will feature “five years of game support post-launch” including more events, locations and in-game items alongside story DLC and updates.

