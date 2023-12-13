Major ‘Starfield’ bugs not fixed by latest update

Starfield has received a new update that aims to fix several major issues with the game, but fans are reporting that the new update hasn’t fixed them.

The new update purports to address an issue that would “cause space matter to become stuck to player’s ship during space travel”. According to the patch notes, all players need to do to fix the issue is to load a new save, though fans should note that the fix does not “address any space matter being stuck in your travels, but not in instances where player ships have New Atlantis attached. A fix for that will be released in a later update”.

The patch also fixes issues with saving and loading games, with the patch notes stating that Bethesda has “fixed an issue where players could experience crashes while saving during long playthrough without going through the Unity”.

Advertisement

According to J2MRaiden on Reddit, however, the space matter is still attached to ships. Another user stated in the replies that they’ve still found that their “asteroid is stuck to the ship… huge disappointment”.

Another user bemoaned the amount of time updates are taking, writing, “lol three months and all they’ve managed to do is add options that should have already been there (HDR, fucking brightness slider) and not fix the issue with shit following you around.

“How this is supposed to be a 12 year long game when they can’t even manage basic support a few months after release is beyond me,” the user concluded.

In other gaming news, the Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom producer has said that open-world games are the future. Elsewhere, Alan Wake 2 has received an update that introduces a new ending, along with a brand new difficulty.