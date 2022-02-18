‘Majora’s Mask’ gets new trailer ahead of next week’s Switch Online launch

The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass next week, Nintendo announced alongside a trailer.

This time travel take on The Legend Of Zelda releases on February 25, and is available alongside other classic Nintendo 64 titles as part of the Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack subscription.

With the announcement that the 3DS and Wii U eShops will be closing down in 2023, playing Majora’s Mask on the Nintendo Switch will soon become the only modern way to purchase the game from Nintendo, as the Wii U Virtual Console and 3DS remake versions will no longer be available.

In a now deleted Q&A section on the announcement, Nintendo said it has “no plans to offer classic content in other ways [outside of Nintendo Switch Online]”. This has caused quite a concern for many fans that want simple ways to play legacy titles.

When the next Zelda Nintendo 64 game hits the subscription service next week, many players may need to be cautious, as both The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time and Mario Kart 64 launched on the service with major emulation issues.

Ocarina Of Time had issues reported of input lag, and incorrect rendering of fog and reflective elements in the game as well. Some fixes came through last month, as it appears that the infamous Zelda Water Temple glitch has been fixed.

Almost immediately after the emulation service launched on the Nintendo Switch, the company said it would aim to improve the service. Nintendo said that “going forward, we will continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack” and wants to deliver “services that satisfy customers.”

